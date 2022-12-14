Fragment of downed drone damaged two administrative buildings in Kyiv center – local authorities

According to preliminary information, one of the wreckage of a downed drone over Kyiv damaged two administrative buildings in the city center, Kyiv City Military Administration has said.

"In the area of the capital, air defense forces shot down ten Shahed drones. According to preliminary information, a fragment from a drone damaged two administrative buildings in Shevchenkivsky district. Information about the victims is being specified," the administration said on Telegram channel.

Earlier, Mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko announced about the explosions in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv. Later, he said about the destruction of ten air defense kamikaze drones.

Head of Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitali Bunechko announced a possible second wave of drone attacks.

Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba said that most of the Shahed drones that attacked the capital on Wednesday morning were shot down by air defense in the region.