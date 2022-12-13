Zelensky initiates EU missions to critical energy infrastructure facilities

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky calls on the European Union, by analogy with the permanent IAEA observation missions to all Ukrainian nuclear power plants, to send special missions to critical energy infrastructure facilities that are involved in Ukraine's energy supply.

"Such EU missions can become a factor in stabilizing the situation and proper international control," the head of state said at an international conference on Solidarity with the Ukrainian people in Paris on Tuesday.

He said the stability of "our entire energy region" directly depends on these facilities.

As Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted earlier, as a result of eight waves of Russian missile strikes, which also used kamikaze drones, all thermal and hydroelectric power stations in the country, as well as about 40% of high-voltage network facilities, were damaged.