Facts

18:41 12.12.2022

Russian invaders start to mobilize women – AFU General Staff

1 min read

 The Russian occupiers have begun a military conscription of women to mobilize in order to make up for the losses in manpower and to complement the units of the 1st Army Corps, according to the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 of Monday posted on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Twenty-eight women have already been drafted and sent for training by Kalyninsky district military commissariat of Donetsk," the post says.

It is also reported that in the village of Mizhvodne and the village of Chernomorske of the occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the Russian occupation authorities have intensified administrative, police and counterintelligence measures.

"Russian occupiers continue to rob civilian infrastructure facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region. So, on December 11 of this year, the equipment of local agricultural enterprises was removed from the settlement of Rubanivka," the General Staff said.

Tags: #general_staff

