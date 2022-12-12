Facts

18:48 12.12.2022

Defense forces strike eight places of concentration of occupiers during the day – AFU General Staff

 During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out four strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

As reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of Monday at 6:00 p.m. on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian rocket and artillery hit two control points and four areas of concentration of the occupiers' personnel.

At the same time, according to the General Staff, the enemy continues to suffer losses. "There are more than 100 enemy servicemen with wounds of varying severity in the local hospital of Kreminna of Luhansk region," the report says.

