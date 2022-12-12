Zelensky, Biden discuss Ukraine's energy system restoration, aid in air defense formation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a phone conversation with U.S. President Joseph Biden discussed the restoration of the Ukrainian energy system and assistance in the formation of an air defense system.

"The head of state informed about the consequences of the Russian missile terror, which led to the destruction of about 50% of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure. In this regard, the president praised the aid allocated by the United States for the reconstruction of Ukraine's energy system. He expressed hope for further deepening of cooperation in this area," according to the statement on the presidential website on Monday night.

"The head of state also emphasized the importance of capable air defense. Volodymyr Zelensky called on President Joseph Biden to do everything possible to help protect the civilian population of Ukraine and its critical infrastructure. This is especially important right now, when the winter period has begun in Ukraine," the office said.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to his U.S. colleague for the next package of defense assistance announced last Friday, as well as for consistent support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, leadership in consolidating international efforts to counter Russian aggression. "Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine wants to achieve peace and drew attention to the importance of consolidating international efforts to reach this goal," the office said.

"The President of Ukraine outlined the vision of the Ukrainian side regarding further work in this important direction and came forward with the initiative to convene the Global Peace Summit," the press service said.