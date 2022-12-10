Facts

15:22 10.12.2022

Ukrainian MFA urges to increase pressure on Russia, creates special tribunal for crime of its aggression – statement

2 min read
Ukrainian MFA urges to increase pressure on Russia, creates special tribunal for crime of its aggression – statement

 Violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms, as well as humanitarian law, committed by Russia in Ukraine, threaten the proper functioning of the international human rights system, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on the occasion of International Human Rights Day, published on Saturday morning on the website of the Foreign Ministry.

"We are convinced that this can only be prevented by joint international efforts to strengthen the ability to more effectively respond, prevent and punish such crimes," the ministry said in the statement.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia "to stop violating human rights and release all illegally detained Ukrainian citizens."

"We also emphasize the need to create a special tribunal regarding the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine. Punishing the Russian Federation and its officials will make it impossible to repeat Russian aggression in the future," the ministry said in the statement.

It is noted that 74 years after the adoption by the UN General Assembly of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Russia, which still remains a member of the UN, "openly demonstrates disrespect to principles enshrined in the Universal Declaration, European Convention on Human Rights as well as in other international legal instruments."

"Violations of human rights and freedoms by the aggressor state have continued since 2014... Since 24 February 2022, investigative bodies of the National Police of Ukraine have launched 47,822 criminal proceedings for crimes committed in Ukraine by members of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and their henchmen. More than 140 Ukrainian citizens remain illegally arrested by Russia on politically motivated charges, and this number continues to rise. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion to Ukraine, the Russian occupation administration has handed down a number of void sentences to political prisoners of Crimea, whose total prison terms already amount to more than 1,300 years," according to the statement.

"Russia must immediately put an end to the oppression of political, linguistic, cultural and religious rights in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, stop illegal detention and illegal persecution of Ukrainian citizens," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Tags: #tribunal #mfa

MORE ABOUT

17:31 09.12.2022
Ukraine's embassy dealing with case of AFU serviceman detained in Slovakia at Russia's request, consular access to him difficult due to Russian citizenship - MFA

Ukraine's embassy dealing with case of AFU serviceman detained in Slovakia at Russia's request, consular access to him difficult due to Russian citizenship - MFA

14:11 05.12.2022
There are 21 cases of threats to Ukrainian embassies, consulates in 12 countries – MFA

There are 21 cases of threats to Ukrainian embassies, consulates in 12 countries – MFA

17:17 02.12.2022
Ukrainian embassy in Spain also receives bloody package, police cordon off institution for security reasons – MFA

Ukrainian embassy in Spain also receives bloody package, police cordon off institution for security reasons – MFA

16:54 23.11.2022
Shmyhal instructs Energy Ministry to coordinate with MFA, Customs Office for fast, uninterrupted supply of energy equipment to Ukraine

Shmyhal instructs Energy Ministry to coordinate with MFA, Customs Office for fast, uninterrupted supply of energy equipment to Ukraine

12:38 22.11.2022
Ukrainian MFA to summon Hungarian ambassador over Prime Minister Orban's unacceptable actions

Ukrainian MFA to summon Hungarian ambassador over Prime Minister Orban's unacceptable actions

12:25 15.11.2022
Zelensky urges to recognize Special Tribunal on crime of aggression against Ukraine

Zelensky urges to recognize Special Tribunal on crime of aggression against Ukraine

15:11 14.11.2022
Russia is not in position to dictate its terms, Ukraine's peace formula remains unchanged – Ukrainian MFA

Russia is not in position to dictate its terms, Ukraine's peace formula remains unchanged – Ukrainian MFA

16:15 05.11.2022
MFA: Kyiv to continue to take the most stringent measures to prevent Russia from using Iranian weapons against Ukraine

MFA: Kyiv to continue to take the most stringent measures to prevent Russia from using Iranian weapons against Ukraine

13:46 01.11.2022
MFA: Stuffing news about alleged arms smuggling from Ukraine to Finland is another Russian disinformation

MFA: Stuffing news about alleged arms smuggling from Ukraine to Finland is another Russian disinformation

11:57 01.11.2022
MFA calls Putin's participation in G20 summit unacceptable after his orders to attack Ukraine: his hands stained in blood

MFA calls Putin's participation in G20 summit unacceptable after his orders to attack Ukraine: his hands stained in blood

AD

HOT NEWS

Human Rights Day to be celebrated in Ukraine on Dec 10 – decree

USA imposes sanctions against Kyiv's Administrative Court head Vovk – State Department

Ammunition for HIMARS, 80,000 155mm shells included in new US military aid package to Ukraine – Pentagon

Russia deports over 13,000 children from Ukraine

Bulgaria to send its first military aid to Ukraine, list classified – media

LATEST

150 Ukrainians held in colony in Olenivka, not only servicemen – commissioner

Human Rights Day to be celebrated in Ukraine on Dec 10 – decree

Azerbaijan provides Ukraine with 45 power transformers, 50 generators – MFA

Zelensky thanks Biden for another military aid package

USA imposes sanctions against Kyiv's Administrative Court head Vovk – State Department

Ammunition for HIMARS, 80,000 155mm shells included in new US military aid package to Ukraine – Pentagon

Estonia, Netherlands and Norway to transfer third field hospital to AFU – Defense Ministry

Ukrainian film Klondike directed by Maryna Er Gorbach enters longlist of Oscar award

Russia deports over 13,000 children from Ukraine

Mayor of Barcelona Colau arrives in Kyiv at invitation of Klitschko

AD
AD
AD
AD