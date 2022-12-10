Facts

12:20 10.12.2022

Zelensky thanks Biden for another military aid package

1 min read
Zelensky thanks Biden for another military aid package

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked U.S. President Joseph Biden and the American people for another security assistance package approved on Friday.

"Thankful to President Biden for another security aid package. And for unwavering leading support Ukraine in our fight against Russian aggression. No missile terror will stop our fight for freedom! It is important that the people of the United States are side by side with the people of Ukraine in this struggle," Zelensky said on Twitter.

As reported, Biden on Friday ordered $275 million in military assistance to Ukraine. According to a posting on the White House website, the president ordered "to direct the drawdown of up to $275 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, and to provide assistance to Ukraine."

Tags: #biden #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

12:29 09.12.2022
Zelensky at Time ceremony: Spirit of Ukrainians is spirit of freedom

Zelensky at Time ceremony: Spirit of Ukrainians is spirit of freedom

12:49 08.12.2022
Zelensky: Award as most influential politician is distinction for all Ukrainians

Zelensky: Award as most influential politician is distinction for all Ukrainians

13:47 07.12.2022
Ukraine, free world should not trade their values for compromise – Zelensky at Madeleine Albright Democracy Awards ceremony

Ukraine, free world should not trade their values for compromise – Zelensky at Madeleine Albright Democracy Awards ceremony

09:45 07.12.2022
Zelensky: Dec 6 to be Day of Gratitude in Ukraine

Zelensky: Dec 6 to be Day of Gratitude in Ukraine

13:33 06.12.2022
Zelensky in Sloviansk: We are proud of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Zelensky in Sloviansk: We are proud of Ukraine's Armed Forces

10:18 06.12.2022
Four killed in Russian strikes – Zelensky

Four killed in Russian strikes – Zelensky

09:24 06.12.2022
Zelensky on Ukraine's Armed Forces Day: Our Armed Forces fighting for freedom, this always increases any strength

Zelensky on Ukraine's Armed Forces Day: Our Armed Forces fighting for freedom, this always increases any strength

17:41 05.12.2022
Zelensky thanks air defense forces, power engineers after new Russia's missile attack on Ukraine

Zelensky thanks air defense forces, power engineers after new Russia's missile attack on Ukraine

14:06 05.12.2022
This year whole world sees incredible power of volunteers, Ukraine appreciates efforts of each of you – Zelensky

This year whole world sees incredible power of volunteers, Ukraine appreciates efforts of each of you – Zelensky

12:54 03.12.2022
Zelensky: Today Ukrainians want to restore their cultural, historical heritage, identity forgotten for a long time because of Soviet govt

Zelensky: Today Ukrainians want to restore their cultural, historical heritage, identity forgotten for a long time because of Soviet govt

AD

HOT NEWS

USA imposes sanctions against Kyiv's Administrative Court head Vovk – State Department

Ammunition for HIMARS, 80,000 155mm shells included in new US military aid package to Ukraine – Pentagon

Russia deports over 13,000 children from Ukraine

Bulgaria to send its first military aid to Ukraine, list classified – media

Azovstal defenders released from captivity, who are in Turkey, can meet with their relatives – Yermak

LATEST

USA imposes sanctions against Kyiv's Administrative Court head Vovk – State Department

Ammunition for HIMARS, 80,000 155mm shells included in new US military aid package to Ukraine – Pentagon

Estonia, Netherlands and Norway to transfer third field hospital to AFU – Defense Ministry

Ukrainian film Klondike directed by Maryna Er Gorbach enters longlist of Oscar award

Ukraine's embassy dealing with case of AFU serviceman detained in Slovakia at Russia's request, consular access to him difficult due to Russian citizenship - MFA

Russia deports over 13,000 children from Ukraine

Mayor of Barcelona Colau arrives in Kyiv at invitation of Klitschko

Bulgaria to send its first military aid to Ukraine, list classified – media

Zaporizhia NPP employees nominated for Arms Control Person of Year

Azovstal defenders released from captivity, who are in Turkey, can meet with their relatives – Yermak

AD
AD
AD
AD