Zelensky thanks Biden for another military aid package

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked U.S. President Joseph Biden and the American people for another security assistance package approved on Friday.

"Thankful to President Biden for another security aid package. And for unwavering leading support Ukraine in our fight against Russian aggression. No missile terror will stop our fight for freedom! It is important that the people of the United States are side by side with the people of Ukraine in this struggle," Zelensky said on Twitter.

As reported, Biden on Friday ordered $275 million in military assistance to Ukraine. According to a posting on the White House website, the president ordered "to direct the drawdown of up to $275 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, and to provide assistance to Ukraine."