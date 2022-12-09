Facts

13:53 09.12.2022

Kyiv initiates creation of intl mission to monitor conditions of Ukrainian citizens in Russian captivity

1 min read
Ukraine is initiating the creation of an international mission to monitor the conditions and condition of Ukrainian citizens in Russian captivity, head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak said.

"We have appealed to the ombudsmen of the world, we have appealed to international organizations to join them. And we are now working on creating such a mission that could really get to the places where our prisoners are," Yermak said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

