Enemy launches 23 missile, air strikes, over 40 attacks in day – AFU General Staff

Over the past day, the Russian invaders launched seven missile and 16 air strikes, carried out more than 40 attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian military and settlements, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched seven missile and 16 air strikes, carried out more than 40 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems. The threat of Russian missile strikes on energy system facilities and critical infrastructure throughout Ukraine continues," according to the Facebook morning report.

In Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation did not change significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were found.

In Siversk direction, the enemy carried out artillery and mortar shelling of the settlements of Khrynivka and Hremiach of Chernihiv region and Novovasylivka, and others of Sumy region.

In Slobozhansk direction, areas of the settlements of Udy, Starytsia, Vovchansky Khutir, Kamianka and others of Kharkiv region were subjected to shelling from tanks and artillery.

In Kupiansk direction, the enemy is on the defensive. It fired at the areas of the settlements of Kupiansk, Sinkivka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabaivka, Starch, Berestove and Pervomaiske, Kharkiv region and Stelmahivka and Andriyivka in Luhansk region.

In Lyman direction, a fiery defeat by the enemy of the districts of Hrekivka, Makiyivka and Ploschadka of Luhansk region and Ternov, Dibrova of Donetsk region was recorded.

On Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, the enemy does not abandon attempts to go on the offensive. The settlements of Verkhnekamianske, Bilohorivka, Soledar, and many others of Donetsk region were shelled from tanks, mortars, cannon and rocket artillery.

In Kherson direction, the enemy is conducting defensive operations, is reinforcing the grouping of troops. More than 15 settlements were hit by artillery, not far from the collision line.