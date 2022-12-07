Facts

11:05 07.12.2022

There is no question of additional mobilization in Ukraine – Reznikov

2 min read
There is no question of additional mobilization in Ukraine – Reznikov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said there is no need for an additional wave of mobilization in Ukraine at the present time.

"To say today, at this moment, that we need additional mobilization is not a question for now - we have enough people today in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and in general in the security and defense sector," Reznikov said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday, responding to the question is whether additional mobilization is necessary in Ukraine in response to similar actions in Russia.

"What we need – and we do not hide it, we tell our Western partners – we need weapons, weapons and again weapons... Partners know this list of ours so that our parks and girls at the front can be more successful, efficient, like we have been demonstrating this for nine months," the head of the defense department said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said there was no need to hand over summonses to citizens across the country at checkpoints for registration with military registration and enlistment offices. "Today we have a large number of volunteers who come to the appropriate recruiting centers in order to be mobilized into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Therefore, today, communicating with our Armed Forces, I understand that today they have the opportunity to select the best of those who wish. Therefore, in principle, today there is no need to notify someone at checkpoints," he said.

Tags: #mobilization #reznikov

MORE ABOUT

17:42 02.12.2022
Reznikov on petition to cut off electricity, water to Russian embassy in Prague: time for terrorist to get taste of what they doing to civilian population of Ukraine

Reznikov on petition to cut off electricity, water to Russian embassy in Prague: time for terrorist to get taste of what they doing to civilian population of Ukraine

16:54 28.11.2022
Russia launches more than 16,000 missile strikes on Ukraine for nine months – Reznikov

Russia launches more than 16,000 missile strikes on Ukraine for nine months – Reznikov

17:44 22.11.2022
Occupation forces have 13% of Iskander, 37% of Kalibr, half of Kh-101, Kh-555 missiles left in stock – Reznikov

Occupation forces have 13% of Iskander, 37% of Kalibr, half of Kh-101, Kh-555 missiles left in stock – Reznikov

13:29 18.11.2022
Next year, Ukraine to be able to independently meet all the needs of defense forces in bulletproof vests and helmets – Reznikov

Next year, Ukraine to be able to independently meet all the needs of defense forces in bulletproof vests and helmets – Reznikov

17:08 07.11.2022
New supervisory boards of five alienated enterprises formed – Reznikov

New supervisory boards of five alienated enterprises formed – Reznikov

15:04 05.11.2022
Reznikov sends Zelensky, Stefanchuk, Shmyhal report on Defense Ministry team's key one-year results at post of Defense Minister

Reznikov sends Zelensky, Stefanchuk, Shmyhal report on Defense Ministry team's key one-year results at post of Defense Minister

12:04 29.10.2022
Zelensky: Current wave of mobilization in Russia not last

Zelensky: Current wave of mobilization in Russia not last

15:15 26.10.2022
AFU's advance in south slows down due to rainy weather – Reznikov

AFU's advance in south slows down due to rainy weather – Reznikov

12:14 26.10.2022
Ukraine awaits US deliveries of Switchblade 600 drones – Reznikov

Ukraine awaits US deliveries of Switchblade 600 drones – Reznikov

09:31 24.10.2022
Kyiv invites UN, IAEA to visit Ukraine in response to Russia's nuclear blackmail – Reznikov

Kyiv invites UN, IAEA to visit Ukraine in response to Russia's nuclear blackmail – Reznikov

AD

HOT NEWS

Eight people killed, another five wounded due to Russian shelling of Kurakhove, Donetsk region

French court upholds intl arbitration decision to recover $1.1 bln from Russia in favor of Oschadbank for Crimea

Ukrainian diplomats continue to receive threats, 31 cases in 15 countries – Kuleba

Constitutional Court upholds resignation of three judges

Zelensky: Dec 6 to be Day of Gratitude in Ukraine

LATEST

Eight people killed, another five wounded due to Russian shelling of Kurakhove, Donetsk region

Ukraine's power system attacked with over 1,000 missiles, shells – Ukrenergo head

Enemy building defense lines in south, trying to transform its units – Pivden Command

French court upholds intl arbitration decision to recover $1.1 bln from Russia in favor of Oschadbank for Crimea

Priest from Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate in Luhansk region sentenced to 12 years in prison for assisting the enemy

Ukrainian diplomats continue to receive threats, 31 cases in 15 countries – Kuleba

Stefanchuk hopes for partners' help in providing Ukraine with modern air defense systems, including Patriot

Stefanchuk calls on Lithuanian, Polish parliaments to convince EC to start talks on Ukraine's accession to EU during Swedish presidency

Ukraine, free world should not trade their values for compromise – Zelensky at Madeleine Albright Democracy Awards ceremony

Constitutional Court upholds resignation of three judges

AD
AD
AD
AD