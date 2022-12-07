There is no question of additional mobilization in Ukraine – Reznikov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said there is no need for an additional wave of mobilization in Ukraine at the present time.

"To say today, at this moment, that we need additional mobilization is not a question for now - we have enough people today in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and in general in the security and defense sector," Reznikov said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday, responding to the question is whether additional mobilization is necessary in Ukraine in response to similar actions in Russia.

"What we need – and we do not hide it, we tell our Western partners – we need weapons, weapons and again weapons... Partners know this list of ours so that our parks and girls at the front can be more successful, efficient, like we have been demonstrating this for nine months," the head of the defense department said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said there was no need to hand over summonses to citizens across the country at checkpoints for registration with military registration and enlistment offices. "Today we have a large number of volunteers who come to the appropriate recruiting centers in order to be mobilized into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Therefore, today, communicating with our Armed Forces, I understand that today they have the opportunity to select the best of those who wish. Therefore, in principle, today there is no need to notify someone at checkpoints," he said.