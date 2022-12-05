Two enterprises in Ivano-Frankivsk region owned by Russian citizens transferred to ARMA

The court, on the initiative of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), transferred two enterprises in Ivano-Frankivsk region, owned by citizens of the Russian Federation, to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

"At the request of the SBI, a plant and a production and storage complex in Ivano-Frankivsk region, owned by citizens of the Russian Federation, were transferred to management of the state. It is about a production and storage complex of polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride pipes and a urea resin plant with a total area of more than 18,000 square meters," the SBI reported in its Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the report, earlier, at the initiative of the SBI, the court seized shares in the charter capital of these enterprises worth about UAH 70 million.

"Investigators established that their actual owners are citizens of the Russian Federation. They tried to hide this to avoid confiscation of property into state revenue. The Russians created an offshore company through which they controlled the production activities of enterprises," the SBI said.

In addition, it was established that these enterprises evaded taxes.

The investigation into tax evasion by these enterprises (Part 2 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) is ongoing. The losses to the state budget may amount to tens of millions of hryvnias.

Procedural management is carried out by Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.