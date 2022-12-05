ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih comes under missile fire at night

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Metallurgical Plant (AMKR, Dnipropetrovsk region) reported about a missile attack on the territory of the enterprise on Monday night.

"According to preliminary information, there are victims. An emergency plan was activated, the fire department, the labor protection department and the medical service were called to the place," the company said on Facebook.

According to the company, rescuers are working at the site of the impact, and all necessary assistance is being provided to the victims.

"At this early stage, all our efforts are aimed at bringing the situation under control," the enterprise said.

AMKR on November 24, after the blackout that occurred the day before due to Russian missile attacks on energy infrastructure, announced a critical limitation of electricity consumption and the suspension of most production processes. According to the company, the available electricity is not enough to support production even at 20% capacity.

"AMKR has temporarily stopped steelmaking and the production of rolled products. Now only coke oven batteries No. 5, 6 remain in operation. Two more coke oven batteries (No. 3, 4) and blast furnace No. 6 are in hot conservation mode. Both open pits of the enterprise and the mining plant are disconnected from power," the company said.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is the largest producer of rolled steel in Ukraine. It specializes in the production of long products, in particular rebar and wire rod.