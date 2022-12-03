Facts

Zelensky: Today Ukrainians want to restore their cultural, historical heritage, identity forgotten for a long time because of Soviet govt

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during a conversation with students and teachers of H.S. Skovoroda Kharkiv National Pedagogical University in Pereyaslav within the framework of the cultural and artistic forum Skovoroda 300, said that today there is a desire in Ukrainian society to restore its own cultural and historical heritage and identity, which for a long time were forgotten because of the Soviet government.

"Today, the whole society is united and very much wants to restore all that was forgotten: both names, and monuments, and important historical knowledge, and the memory of people who were forgotten for a long time thanks to the Soviet power," the President said, noting that today Ukraine is able to find its true heritage thanks to the work of scientists and specialists with deep knowledge of history.

"Today, we want the most forgotten, but ours, Ukrainian. Our identity must be maintained," Zelensky said.

At the same time, in his opinion, new symbols naturally appear in the country instead of the displaced Soviet ones. At the same time, he stressed that their appearance should not occur through pressure or destruction of the former, but within the framework of dialogue with the public and scientists and logic.

Answering the students' questions, the head of state separately focused on the topic of Russian propaganda and countering disinformation.

So, in his opinion, Ukrainians should not respond to propaganda from Russia, so as not to subjectify it. At the same time, the President also stressed the importance of combating Russian disinformation on the territory of Ukraine.

“The media space in Ukraine cannot be controlled by Russia," Zelensky said.

Instead, as Zelensky noted, it is necessary to develop Ukrainian universities and science in the state, because this is also an information struggle. The same applies to the spiritual sphere of Ukraine.

Also, according to the President, it is necessary to convey truthful information to societies in different countries in order to unite the world around Ukraine. At the same time, a separate approach should be in the fight against propaganda in the territories that are de-occupied by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the press service of the President, students and teachers of H.S. Skovoroda Kharkiv National Pedagogical University and the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy also joined the discussion via video link.

Zelensky thanked the participants for their resilience and expressed his conviction that all those present are united by both the upcoming date – the 300th anniversary of the birth of Hryhoriy Skovoroda [December 3, 2022], and love for Ukraine, respect for its history.

