General Staff: During day, strikes carried out on 17 places of accumulation of invaders, their equipment

Over the current day, Ukrainian air force has inflicted eight strikes on the areas of concentration of Russia's personnel, weapons and military equipment, two strikes on the positions of enemy air defense systems, as well as a strike on its platoon stronghold.

This is reported in a prompt update on the Russian invasion as of 18.00 Friday, published on the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

During the same time, the missile and artillery units of the Defense Forces hit five command posts, a position of the air defense assets of the invaders, two their ammunition depots, nine areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and four other important enemy targets.

"The enemy continues to suffer losses. Thus, the fiery defeat of the enemy's manpower concentration area in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region, not far from Kamianke, on December 1 of the current year was confirmed. The losses of the invaders amounted to 100 people wounded. In addition, on the same day, in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region, an enemy helicopter was shot down. In the city of Horlivka, Donetsk region, as a result of hostilities in Bakhmut direction, from November 30 to December 1, up to 70 bodies of the dead invaders were delivered," the report says.