12:35 28.11.2022

Power system deficit on Mon morning up to 27%, emergency outages applied in Ukraine – Ukrenergo

The power deficit in the Ukrainian energy system rose to 27% on Monday morning compared to 20% on Sunday morning, NPC Ukrenergo reports on its Telegram channel.

"As a result of the rapid growth of power shortage, emergency outages are applied throughout Ukraine. A reason for increased power shortages was emergency outages of units at several power plants. At the same time, consumption continues to grow due to worsening weather conditions," the report says.

Ukrenergo notes that after the causes of emergency outages are eliminated, the units will return to work, which will reduce the power system deficit and the volume of consumer restrictions.

At the same time, controlled emergency outages make it possible to balance the power system and prevent emergency situations in grids.

"We recall that the general deficit in the power system is the result of already seven waves of Russian missile strikes on the energy infrastructure. The scale and complexity of the damage are very large. Repairs continue around the clock," the company concluded.

As reported, as a result of the Russian missile attack on Wednesday, November 23, the Ukrainian power system went into blackout and is gradually recovering. On Thursday evening, the electricity shortage was 50%, on Friday morning it dropped to 30%, on Saturday morning – to 25%, and on Sunday morning – to 20%.

