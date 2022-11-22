Invaders lost about 400 militaries, 12 artillery systems in Ukraine in day – AFU General Staff

The combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 400 personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Tuesday morning, November 22, they amounted to about 85,000 people, according to Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Ukraine.

In addition, over the past day, Russia has lost three tanks and five armored fighting vehicles (AFVs) in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion some 2,895 and 5,827 units, respectively.

During the day, 12 artillery systems of the occupiers, two multiple launch rocket systems and 15 vehicles (including tanks with fuel and lubricants) were destroyed in Ukraine.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost 1882 artillery systems, some 395 MLRS, 209 air defense systems, some 4,393 vehicles and tankers, 161 units of special equipment and 16 ships in Ukraine. Some 278 aircraft and 261 helicopters were destroyed, some 1,537 drones and 480 cruise missiles were shot down.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Lyman and Bakhmut directions.

The General Staff said the data is being specified.