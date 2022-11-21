Facts

16:50 21.11.2022

NATO PA recognizes Russia as terrorist state - MP Chernev

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly has adopted a resolution calling for the creation of a special International tribunal for Russia's aggression and recognized it as a terrorist state, said member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Chairman of the Permanent Delegation of Ukraine to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, MP Yehor Chernev.

"All 30 NATO countries supported the proposals of our delegation. Such a tribunal will allow to convict not only the direct perpetrators of war crimes, but also the top leadership of the Russian Federation," Chernev wrote on Facebook on Monday.

According to him, the resolution will be sent to the governments and parliaments of all NATO member countries.

Chernev added that the resolution also took into account other wishes of the Ukrainian delegation, in particular, an increase in the supply of weapons to Ukraine; the development of concrete steps for Ukraine's accession to NATO; the creation of a mechanism for collecting reparations from the Russian Federation for the damage caused to Ukraine.

The MP pointed out that the delegates also emphasized that the Ukrainian army would definitely strengthen NATO, and therefore Ukraine's membership is desirable and important for the Alliance itself. In addition, the resolution on the initiative of the Ukrainian delegation enshrined the principle that NATO will support Ukraine as long as it takes.

"The adoption of this resolution is an important political step, reflecting the mood in Western parliamentary circles, and therefore influencing the leadership of the countries in decision–making. I am also very pleased with the fact that the Ukrainian position, such as the creation of a tribunal, the payment of reparations or the recognition of Russia as a terrorist state, is gradually becoming mainstream on the highest international platforms," Chernev stressed.

Tags: #russia #nato #terrorist

