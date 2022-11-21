Power engineers managed to alleviate situation with energy supply in some regions – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said power engineers managed to alleviate the situation where there were real problems so far.

"Restoration of networks and technical capabilities of supply, demining of power grids, repairs - everything continues around the clock. We managed to alleviate the situation in some regions where there were a lot of real problems yesterday," he said in a video message on Sunday.

"This evening there are stabilization shutdowns in 15 regions and in Kyiv too. Most of all - Vinnytsia, Sumy, Poltava, Khmelnytsky, Frankivsk, Kyiv and the capital. We are doing everything possible and impossible to restore the normality of life in Odesa, Kharkiv and all our cities and communities," he said.

He thanked "all power engineers, public utilities, regional administrations - everyone who works for Ukrainians."