11:59 18.11.2022

Invaders lose about 350 military, five artillery systems; five drones, six cruise missiles shot down in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

 Combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 350 people of military personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Friday morning, November 18, amounted to about 83,460 people, according to the Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian Federation has lost one tank and four armored combat vehicles in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full–scale invasion – 2,879 and 5,808 units, respectively.

During the day, five artillery systems of the occupiers, four units of automotive equipment (including tanks with fuel and lubricants), one unit of special equipment were destroyed in Ukraine, five enemy operational-tactical drones and six cruise missiles were shot down.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost 1,865 artillery systems, 393 multiple rocket launchers, 209 air defense systems, 4,366 cars and tankers, 161 units of special equipment and 16 vessels in Ukraine. Some 278 planes and 261 helicopters were destroyed, 1,536 drones and 480 cruise missiles were shot down.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Lyman and Avdiyivka directions.

The General Staff stressed that the data is being clarified.

