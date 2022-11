Shmyhal: Now our gas production, Pivdenmash in Dnipro being bombed

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says Russia is carrying out strikes on Pivdenny Machine-Building Plant (Pivdenmash) in Dnipro.

"Now missiles are flying over Kyiv. Now our gas production is being bombed, our enterprises in Dnipro, Pivdenmash are being bombed," Shmyhal said at Kyiv International Economic Forum on Thursday.