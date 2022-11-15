Facts

12:06 15.11.2022

Zelensky calls for intl conference on post-war security

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called for an international conference to fix the key elements of post-war security, including security guarantees for the country.

"Ukraine is not a member of any of the alliances. And Russia was able to start this war precisely because Ukraine remained in the grey zone - between the Euro-Atlantic world and the Russian imperialism," he said on Tuesday, speaking via video link at the G-20 summit.

“We need effective security assurances. That is why we prepared a draft agreement – the Kyiv Security Compact, and have already presented it to partners. Thus, we should hold an international conference to cement the key elements of the post-war security architecture in the Euro-Atlantic space, including guarantees for Ukraine," he said.

According to him, "the main outcome of the conference should be the signing of the Kyiv Security Compact. We can do it any time - even this year. And we must do it."

"When all the antiwar measures are implemented, when security and justice begin to be restored, a document confirming the end of the war should be signed by the parties," he said.

