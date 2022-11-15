Zelensky proposes to speed up dispatch of UN mission to Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky proposed to expedite the dispatch of a UN mission to Ukrainian critical infrastructure facilities.

"All of you can witness what the Russian terror is aimed at now. This is an attempt to turn the cold into a weapon. A weapon against millions of people. About 40% of our energy infrastructure were destroyed by the strikes of Russian missiles and Iranian drones used by the occupiers. Every week, Russia blows up our power plants, transformers, and electricity supply lines," he said, speaking via video link at the G-20 summit.

According to him, the accompanying goal of this terror is to prevent neighboring countries from exporting our electricity, which could help them stabilize the energy situation and reduce prices for consumers.

"Russia is interested in the energy crisis. And we should all be interested in ending terror. I thank all our partners who have already helped Ukraine with the supply of air defence and missile defence systems. This allows us to shoot down some of the Russian missiles and Iranian drones. But we must fully protect our sky. I ask you to increase respective assistance!" he said.

According to him, "we have already proposed that a mission of UN experts is sent to the objects of critical energy infrastructure of Ukraine to assess the scope of damage and the needs for restoration, as well as to prevent their further destruction. We need to speed up the dispatch of this mission!"

However, he said, Russia may any day refuse to strike at the Ukrainian energy generation and facilities involved in the supply of water and heat to people. "Let Russia prove by its rejection of terror that it is really interested in the restoration of peace," Zelensky said.

He also called for price caps on Russian energy resources. "If Russia is trying to deprive Ukraine, Europe and all energy consumers in the world of predictability and price stability, the answer to this should be a forced limitation of export prices for Russia. So that the export price was not higher than the production cost. That's fair. If you take something away, the world has the right to take from you," Zelensky said.