Facts

12:34 14.11.2022

Zelensky: Demining continues in liberated areas of Kherson region, sapper wounded

2 min read
Zelensky: Demining continues in liberated areas of Kherson region, sapper wounded

Ukraine has regained control over more than 60 settlements in Kherson region, mine clearance is currently taking place there, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Saturday, November 12.

"Control has been established over more than 60 settlements. The invaders destroyed all critical infrastructure before fleeing. We will restore everything, although this takes time," he said.

It is very important to tell the people of Kherson to be careful and not try to independently check any buildings and objects left by the occupiers. In Kherson, there are ten groups of explosives experts, the police, and there are also units of the defense forces. Today, one of our sappers was wounded while demining the administrative building," Zelensky said.

"Today we all feel uplifted together. I don’t know if there is at least someone who hasn't watched the video with our Kherson people meeting Ukrainian defenders. And we will see many more such meetings. In those cities and villages that while in occupation. We do not forget about anyone, we will not leave anyone," he said.

According to him, "it will be the same in Henichesk and Melitopol. We will come to all our cities and villages of Donbas. We will definitely see how Ukrainian forces will be met in Crimea with Ukrainian flags, which are kept there, and there will be hundreds on streets on liberation day.

Tags: #kherson #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

15:16 14.11.2022
Defense Forces successfully complete operation to liberate Kherson – Zaluzhny

Defense Forces successfully complete operation to liberate Kherson – Zaluzhny

13:57 14.11.2022
In Kherson, Ukraine's state flag raised in presence of Zelensky

In Kherson, Ukraine's state flag raised in presence of Zelensky

09:49 14.11.2022
Kyivstar, Vodafone-Ukraine launch network in Kherson

Kyivstar, Vodafone-Ukraine launch network in Kherson

09:30 14.11.2022
Zelensky: We to give answers to current questions at G-20 summit

Zelensky: We to give answers to current questions at G-20 summit

16:28 12.11.2022
Ukraine thanks their Polish colleagues for equipment allowed return of Ukrainian TV, radio to Kherson, its region

Ukraine thanks their Polish colleagues for equipment allowed return of Ukrainian TV, radio to Kherson, its region

14:48 12.11.2022
Russia's withdrawal from Kherson marks another strategic failure for them – UK Defense Secretary

Russia's withdrawal from Kherson marks another strategic failure for them – UK Defense Secretary

11:52 12.11.2022
Zelensky says Ukraine ready to further work within Solidarity Lanes EU initiative for economic, social strengthening of 'common Europe'

Zelensky says Ukraine ready to further work within Solidarity Lanes EU initiative for economic, social strengthening of 'common Europe'

18:51 11.11.2022
Zelensky discusses situation on battlefield with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Zelensky discusses situation on battlefield with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

16:45 11.11.2022
Kherson with Ukraine returning to Europe - EU Ambassador

Kherson with Ukraine returning to Europe - EU Ambassador

16:27 11.11.2022
Kherson returning under Ukraine’s control, parts of AFU enter the city – Defense Ministry

Kherson returning under Ukraine’s control, parts of AFU enter the city – Defense Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

Biden: We aren’t going to engage in any negotiation — nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

Defense Forces successfully complete operation to liberate Kherson – Zaluzhny

In Kherson, Ukraine's state flag raised in presence of Zelensky

Zelensky: We to give answers to current questions at G-20 summit

Military intelligence confirms info on preparation of Russia-Iran agreement on ballistic missiles supply

LATEST

Biden: We aren’t going to engage in any negotiation — nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

Stoltenberg: It's for Ukraine to decide what kind of terms acceptable for them

Netherlands to provide additional EUR 20 mln to NATO fund for Ukraine – Hoekstra

Russia is not in position to dictate its terms, Ukraine's peace formula remains unchanged – Ukrainian MFA

Ministry of Natural Resources plans to create Nature Conservation Agency to develop national parks – minister

No plans for significant tax changes for 2023 – Hetmantsev

Blinken, Kuleba discuss further support for Ukraine

Russian invaders destroy Ukrlandfarming agricultural enterprise in Kherson region, damage exceeds $250 mln

Russian army leaves same atrocities in Kherson region as in other regions of Ukraine – Zelensky

Military intelligence confirms info on preparation of Russia-Iran agreement on ballistic missiles supply

AD
AD
AD
AD