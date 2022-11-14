Zelensky: Demining continues in liberated areas of Kherson region, sapper wounded

Ukraine has regained control over more than 60 settlements in Kherson region, mine clearance is currently taking place there, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Saturday, November 12.

"Control has been established over more than 60 settlements. The invaders destroyed all critical infrastructure before fleeing. We will restore everything, although this takes time," he said.

It is very important to tell the people of Kherson to be careful and not try to independently check any buildings and objects left by the occupiers. In Kherson, there are ten groups of explosives experts, the police, and there are also units of the defense forces. Today, one of our sappers was wounded while demining the administrative building," Zelensky said.

"Today we all feel uplifted together. I don’t know if there is at least someone who hasn't watched the video with our Kherson people meeting Ukrainian defenders. And we will see many more such meetings. In those cities and villages that while in occupation. We do not forget about anyone, we will not leave anyone," he said.

According to him, "it will be the same in Henichesk and Melitopol. We will come to all our cities and villages of Donbas. We will definitely see how Ukrainian forces will be met in Crimea with Ukrainian flags, which are kept there, and there will be hundreds on streets on liberation day.