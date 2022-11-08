Facts

12:41 08.11.2022

Ukrenergo predicts improvement in situation with energy supply within few days if there is no shelling

2 min read
Ukrenergo predicts improvement in situation with energy supply within few days if there is no shelling

If there are no attacks by the aggressor country Russia on the Ukrainian energy system, the situation with energy supply in the central region (Kyiv city, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr regions), as well as in the north (Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy regions), where it is the most difficult, will improve over the next few days, Volodymyr Kudrytsky, the head of Ukrenergo, predicts.

"I think that all of us, consumers, need to endure a few more days, provided that there is no shelling, in order for there to be tangible relief with energy consumption, so that shutdown schedules are more comfortable. In the absence of shelling - and this is an important condition! - we will be able to improve energy supply in the central and northern regions," he said on the air of the national telethon, adding that power engineers are working on this around the clock.

According to him, as a result of five massive and a number of smaller enemy attacks, the situation in the energy system is still quite complicated, especially in Kyiv and Kharkiv regions.

"The situation is complicated in Kyiv and Kharkiv regions. Hourly shutdown schedules are introduced here, and, unfortunately, sometimes additional emergency shutdowns have to be applied to balance the power system in these regions. Power shortage during the day changes here, because the volume of consumption and generation changes, but it is in these regions that it exceeds 1,000 MW on average," Kudrytsky described the situation.

At the same time, he directly connects the possibility of a power system blackout with the intensity of shelling by the aggressor troops.

Tags: #ukrenergo

MORE ABOUT

13:16 31.10.2022
Ukrenergo notes aggravated situation in power system due to shelling, cancellation of previously agreed outage schedules

Ukrenergo notes aggravated situation in power system due to shelling, cancellation of previously agreed outage schedules

17:36 28.10.2022
Klitschko: Ukrenergo specialists working to eliminate electricity shortage in 2-3 weeks

Klitschko: Ukrenergo specialists working to eliminate electricity shortage in 2-3 weeks

13:54 28.10.2022
Ukrenergo cancels emergency blackouts in Kyiv region, capital warned about long-term power cut – DTEK

Ukrenergo cancels emergency blackouts in Kyiv region, capital warned about long-term power cut – DTEK

11:41 25.10.2022
Ukrenergo limits electricity consumption for population, enterprises throughout Ukraine

Ukrenergo limits electricity consumption for population, enterprises throughout Ukraine

12:51 22.10.2022
Almost half of Ukrainian regions impose restrictions on electricity supply due to large-scale attacks by Russia on energy facilities on Saturday – Ukrenergo

Almost half of Ukrainian regions impose restrictions on electricity supply due to large-scale attacks by Russia on energy facilities on Saturday – Ukrenergo

13:17 21.10.2022
Ukrenergo to impose restrictions on electricity consumption in central regions on Friday

Ukrenergo to impose restrictions on electricity consumption in central regions on Friday

12:26 21.10.2022
It is possible to return margin of safety to energy system in few weeks, if there are no such large-scale shelling, energy savings – Ukrenergo head

It is possible to return margin of safety to energy system in few weeks, if there are no such large-scale shelling, energy savings – Ukrenergo head

11:00 19.10.2022
Ukrenergo receives assistance from five European system operators since start of war

Ukrenergo receives assistance from five European system operators since start of war

17:55 13.10.2022
Ukraine refuses power blackouts due to stabilization of situation, responsibility of consumers - Ukrenergo

Ukraine refuses power blackouts due to stabilization of situation, responsibility of consumers - Ukrenergo

18:26 11.10.2022
Ukrenergo jointly with regional power suppliers manage to restore power supply almost throughout Ukraine after Russia's Oct 10 attacks

Ukrenergo jointly with regional power suppliers manage to restore power supply almost throughout Ukraine after Russia's Oct 10 attacks

AD

HOT NEWS

US Ambassador to UN arrives in Kyiv

Zelensky, Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali if situation permits – Indonesian President

Escalation of missile terror leads to new aid to Ukraine – Zelensky

Transfer of assets of five strategic enterprises to state ownership will help meet urgent needs of Ukraine's defense sector - Zelensky

Stable electricity supply in Kyiv can be ensured in few weeks in absence of new Russian attacks – DTEK

LATEST

US Ambassador to UN arrives in Kyiv

Zelensky to take part in G20 summit, most likely online - press secretary

Zelensky, Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali if situation permits – Indonesian President

Negotiations with Russia should be held under conditions and terms to be chosen by Ukraine – Macron

Antonov building second Mriya

Enemy launches nine missile, 37 air strikes, more than 100 attacks using MLRS over day – General Staff

Escalation of missile terror leads to new aid to Ukraine – Zelensky

Transfer of assets of five strategic enterprises to state ownership will help meet urgent needs of Ukraine's defense sector - Zelensky

Stefanchuk: World must show Russia its place

Stable electricity supply in Kyiv can be ensured in few weeks in absence of new Russian attacks – DTEK

AD
AD
AD
AD