Ukrenergo predicts improvement in situation with energy supply within few days if there is no shelling

If there are no attacks by the aggressor country Russia on the Ukrainian energy system, the situation with energy supply in the central region (Kyiv city, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr regions), as well as in the north (Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy regions), where it is the most difficult, will improve over the next few days, Volodymyr Kudrytsky, the head of Ukrenergo, predicts.

"I think that all of us, consumers, need to endure a few more days, provided that there is no shelling, in order for there to be tangible relief with energy consumption, so that shutdown schedules are more comfortable. In the absence of shelling - and this is an important condition! - we will be able to improve energy supply in the central and northern regions," he said on the air of the national telethon, adding that power engineers are working on this around the clock.

According to him, as a result of five massive and a number of smaller enemy attacks, the situation in the energy system is still quite complicated, especially in Kyiv and Kharkiv regions.

"The situation is complicated in Kyiv and Kharkiv regions. Hourly shutdown schedules are introduced here, and, unfortunately, sometimes additional emergency shutdowns have to be applied to balance the power system in these regions. Power shortage during the day changes here, because the volume of consumption and generation changes, but it is in these regions that it exceeds 1,000 MW on average," Kudrytsky described the situation.

At the same time, he directly connects the possibility of a power system blackout with the intensity of shelling by the aggressor troops.