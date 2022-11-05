Facts

13:35 05.11.2022

Ukrainian aviation inflict 11 strikes on enemy in past day – General Staff

2 min read
Over the past day, Ukrainian aviation has inflicted 11 strikes on enemy troops, weapons and equipment gathering points, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The aviation of the Defense Forces inflicted 11 strikes on the enemy over the past day. Four areas of troops, weapons and military equipment gathering points, as well as seven points of enemy air defense systems were hit. Air defense units shot down Orlan-10 UAVs, 11 Shahed-136 drones and 2 Kalibr cruise missiles," the General Staff said in a summary published on Facebook on Saturday morning.

In addition, according to updated information, on November 3, as a result of the fire damage of an enemy crossing near the settlement of Antonivka, Kherson region, a tugboat was destroyed. Two boats were also damaged and now need to be repaired. In addition, the strike at the column of invaders, which was waiting for the crossing in the area of the settlement of Olhivka, was confirmed. Information about the losses of enemy manpower is being specified.

On November 4, six enemy tankers were destroyed in the area of the settlement of Novovasylivka, Mykolaiv region.

According to available information, on November 3, about 80 wounded invaders arrived in Melitopol. The medical units of the enemy lack qualified personnel, including surgeons. The existing medical staff is not able to provide quality medical care.

In Kherson, the invaders are trying to find local residents who refused to evacuate to the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation. The enemy continues plundering the city and destroying infrastructure.

During the day, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two enemy command posts, seven troop, weapons and military equipment gathering points of the occupiers, ammunition point and four other important military targets.

