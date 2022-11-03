Facts

12:19 03.11.2022

Russia lost twice as many aircraft in Ukraine since Feb as USSR in 10 years of war in Afghanistan – Zaluzny

1 min read
Russia's loss of aircraft during a full-scale invasion of Ukraine exceeded the loss of Soviet aircraft during the war in Afghanistan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny said.

"During the full-scale aggression, the defenders of Ukraine destroyed twice as many Russian aircraft as the Soviet Union lost during the ten years of the war in Afghanistan, some 278 Russian aircraft in Ukraine against 118 Soviet aircraft in Afghanistan. This war is the same shame for Russia and will cause it destruction," Zaluzhny said on his Telegram channel.

