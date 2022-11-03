President, Greek Defense Minister arrive in Kyiv, talks with Zelensky expected – media

President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Minister of National Defense Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos have arrived in the Ukrainian capital, the Greek publication iEidiseis said on Thursday morning.

"Katerina Sakellaropoulou arrived in Kyiv by train from Poland, accompanied by Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos," the publication said in the statement.

According to it, Sakellaropoulou is scheduled to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

"Katerina Sakellaropoulou is in Kyiv, where she will hold talks with Volodymyr Zelensky in the next few hour ... Ms. Sakellaropoulou's trip was planned for a long time, but this was not reported for security reasons," the publication said.

As reported, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visited Kyiv two weeks ago.