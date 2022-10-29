Zelensky: Current wave of mobilization in Russia not last

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the current wave of mobilization in the Russian Federation, the end of which was announced on Friday, is in fact not the last.

"Today, the enemy is reporting on the alleged completion of his mobilization. On the alleged uselessness of the next waves to send Russian citizens to the front. We feel completely different on the front line," he said in a video message on Friday evening.

"Although Russia is trying to increase pressure on our positions by using the mobilized, they are so poorly trained and equipped, so rudely used by the command, that this allows us to assume that soon Russia may need a new wave of sending people to war," he said.

According to the president, "we are preparing for this. We are preparing for the fact that the incumbent Russian leadership will seek every opportunity to continue the war, in particular, thanks to its accomplices in Iran."