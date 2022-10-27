Facts

11:56 27.10.2022

AFU shoоts down 19 drones, Kh-59 missile on Wednesday evening

1 min read
AFU shoоts down 19 drones, Kh-59 missile on Wednesday evening

On Wednesday evening, October 26, air defense systems of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 19 Iranian "kamikaze" drones and a Kh-59 missile.

"From 22.00 to 00.00 on October 26, more than two dozen Shahed-136s were fired. Some 17 drones were destroyed by the air defense forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Two more Shahed-136s destroyed other units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the AFU said.

The Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said 15 Shahed drones were destroyed in Odesa, three in Mykolaiv and one in Vinnytsia region.

"High efficiency of combat work was shown by the weapons provided to Ukraine by Western partners. Thanks to the allies," the AFU said.

It is also noted that in the area of the Skhid (East) task force, an anti-aircraft missile unit destroyed a Kh-59 guided missile.

Tags: #drones

