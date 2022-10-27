Facts

09:21 27.10.2022

Head of Mykolaiv Military Administration reports on approach of kamikaze drones to region

1 min read
Head of Mykolaiv Military Administration reports on approach of kamikaze drones to region

Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim has said Russian occupiers have launched two kamikaze drones from the sea.

"Two mopeds from the sea," Kim wrote on Telegram on Wednesday evening.

He also urged citizens to take care of themselves and listen to the sounds in the sky.

Later, Kim reported that three groups of kamikaze drones were approaching in the direction of Mykolaiv region.

"We see three groups of mopeds. The front consists of eight pieces," the head of the Administration said.

Tags: #kim

MORE ABOUT

14:08 20.08.2022
Number of victims in Voznesensk grows to 9 people, 4 of them children, they are in bad condition – Kim

Number of victims in Voznesensk grows to 9 people, 4 of them children, they are in bad condition – Kim

13:45 20.08.2022
In Voznesensk 7 people injured, including 3 children, in Russian shelling – Mykolaiv authorities

In Voznesensk 7 people injured, including 3 children, in Russian shelling – Mykolaiv authorities

11:46 28.07.2022
Invaders continue shelling settlements of Mykolaiv region, destroy residential buildings, schools, info about victims being clarified – Kim

Invaders continue shelling settlements of Mykolaiv region, destroy residential buildings, schools, info about victims being clarified – Kim

12:28 18.05.2022
Preparatory work for post-war restoration of Mykolaiv region already underway – Head of Regional Military Administration Kim

Preparatory work for post-war restoration of Mykolaiv region already underway – Head of Regional Military Administration Kim

12:19 10.11.2017
World Bank Group president to arrive in Ukraine on Nov 12

World Bank Group president to arrive in Ukraine on Nov 12

16:53 12.06.2013
Energoatom chief Kim overstepped his powers when signing contract, failed to show up for questioning, says interior minister

Energoatom chief Kim overstepped his powers when signing contract, failed to show up for questioning, says interior minister

AD

HOT NEWS

Rumors about withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson an information attack – Zelensky

Acting head of SBU on work of Ukrainian agents: Many operations successful thanks to women

In investigation of explosion on Crimean bridge, Russians are far off mark – SBU acting head

Zelensky: Fiercest battles continue in Donetsk region

Unblocking of relations with Russia possible with respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity – Zelensky

LATEST

There are enough leftover medicines in Ukrainian hospitals for at least six months - deputy minister

Zelensky: Russia in dialogue with Ukraine won't get what it wants – occupation

Rumors about withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson an information attack – Zelensky

Electricity deficit in Kyiv due to serious destruction of region's energy infrastructure may reach 30% – YASNO

Germany hands over five MARS II MLRS, 14 Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers to Ukraine

Russian helicopter, attack aircraft shot down in Kherson region in the morning

Ukraine switches to winter time on Oct 30

On day when pseudo-referendum started, turnout results already known to us – SBU acting head

AFU shoоts down 19 drones, Kh-59 missile on Wednesday evening

Acting head of SBU on work of Ukrainian agents: Many operations successful thanks to women

AD
AD
AD
AD