Head of Mykolaiv Military Administration reports on approach of kamikaze drones to region

Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim has said Russian occupiers have launched two kamikaze drones from the sea.

"Two mopeds from the sea," Kim wrote on Telegram on Wednesday evening.

He also urged citizens to take care of themselves and listen to the sounds in the sky.

Later, Kim reported that three groups of kamikaze drones were approaching in the direction of Mykolaiv region.

"We see three groups of mopeds. The front consists of eight pieces," the head of the Administration said.