Facts

11:26 26.10.2022

British PM Sunak looks forward to working with Biden to strengthen global stability, support for Ukraine

1 min read
British PM Sunak looks forward to working with Biden to strengthen global stability, support for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is looking forward to working with U.S. President Joseph Biden to strengthen stability in the world and support Ukraine.

"I look forward to working together with Joseph Biden to enhance stability across the world and continue our leading role in support of the people of Ukraine," Sunak said on Twitter on Wednesday night.

He said the United States and the United Kingdom are the closest of allies.

Earlier, U.S. President Joseph Biden said he was counting on strengthening U.S.-UK cooperation in continuing common support for Ukraine.

Tags: #sunak

MORE ABOUT

09:11 26.10.2022
Zelensky in phone talk with new British PM invites him to visit Ukraine

Zelensky in phone talk with new British PM invites him to visit Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Polish Senate recognizes govt in Russia as terrorist regime

Russian occupiers increasing pressure on Zaporizhia NPP staff, trying to force them to sign contracts with Rosatom - Energoatom

Stoltenberg: No country should help Russia in its aggressive war against Ukraine

Zelensky: Ukrainian victory to prevent Russia from causing harm in Middle East

Germany to supply two MARS installations, four howitzers, air defense systems to Ukraine – Steinmeier after meeting with Zelensky

LATEST

Pavel Fuks Charitable Foundation provides humanitarian assistance to Kharkiv residents and residents of the Kharkiv region, who suffered from the Russian war in Ukraine

Australia to provide Ukraine with 30 additional Bushmaster armored vehicles

Австралия предоставит Украине 30 дополнительных бронемашин Bushmaster

Russian Ka-52 helicopter shot down in Kherson region

Polish Senate recognizes govt in Russia as terrorist regime

Russian occupiers increasing pressure on Zaporizhia NPP staff, trying to force them to sign contracts with Rosatom - Energoatom

NATO Secretary General urges Moscow to extend grain deal

AFU's advance in south slows down due to rainy weather – Reznikov

Zelensky signs decree to change NSDC membership

Klitschko shows Steinmeier consequences of Russian attacks in Kyiv center

AD
AD
AD
AD