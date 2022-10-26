British PM Sunak looks forward to working with Biden to strengthen global stability, support for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is looking forward to working with U.S. President Joseph Biden to strengthen stability in the world and support Ukraine.

"I look forward to working together with Joseph Biden to enhance stability across the world and continue our leading role in support of the people of Ukraine," Sunak said on Twitter on Wednesday night.

He said the United States and the United Kingdom are the closest of allies.

Earlier, U.S. President Joseph Biden said he was counting on strengthening U.S.-UK cooperation in continuing common support for Ukraine.