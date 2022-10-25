IRIS-T complex shoots down 9 out of 10 missiles – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal declares the effectiveness of the military equipment transferred by Germany, in particular the IRIS-T complex, which shoots down 9 out of 10 missiles.

"German weapons show themselves perfectly on the battlefield, they protect our lives, our infrastructure, and work perfectly. The IRIS-T system was able to neutralize 9 out of 10 missiles," Shmyhal said at a press conference at the International Expert Conference on the Restoration, Recovery and Modernization of Ukraine in Berlin on Tuesday (Germany).

The Prime Minister also thanked Germany for being the second largest donor in the military sector.

As reported, Shmyhal, citing information from Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said that Germany would supply Ukraine with three more IRIS-T complexes.