Kravchuk in TCG urges to release four severe sick Ukrainians from ORDLO, to ensure checkpoints opening

Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas Leonid Kravchuk called on representatives of certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO) to release four seriously ill citizens of Ukraine who are being held by the occupation authorities, according to the Ukrainian delegation to TCG.

"During today's consultations of the TCG in the format of a videoconference, Head of the Ukrainian delegation Leonid Kravchuk called for the release of four Ukrainian citizens who are held by the occupation authorities in ORDLO and who are in grave health conditions, to ensure their proper treatment," the Ukrainian delegation said on Facebook.

In addition, Kravchuk announced the need to open entry-exit checkpoints from the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions temporarily not controlled by Ukraine.