12:55 24.10.2022

Zelensky makes it clear that only Putin can use nuclear weapons in our part of Europe

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that only one entity can use nuclear weapons in our part of Europe, who ordered Defense Minister Shoigu to call his colleagues.

"When today the Russian defense minister arranges a telephone carousel and calls foreign ministers with stories about the so-called 'dirty nuclear bomb,' everyone understands. They understand who is the source of all the dirty things that you can imagine in this war," he said in a video statement on Sunday, October 23.

"Wherever Russia has brought death and degradation, we are restoring normal life. That is what is about the Ukrainians. Where Ukraine is, life is never destroyed. But where Russia comes, it leaves mass graves everywhere, tortured, destroyed cities and villages, mined land, destroyed infrastructure and natural disasters!" he said.

"And if someone can use nuclear weapons in our part of Europe, then this is only one subject - and this subject just ordered Comrade Shoigu to call somewhere," Zelensky said.

I believe, he said, that now the world should react as harshly as possible. "If Russia has prepared another rate hike and another escalation step, it must see now, preventively and for any new 'dirt,' that the world will not swallow it," he said.

