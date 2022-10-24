Zelensky: Russian propagandists must receive full package of individual sanctions

Russian propagandists must receive a full package of individual sanctions so that they can do nothing at all in the world, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Saturday, October 22.

He said the international working group on sanctions against Russia, headed by Michael McFaul and Andriy Yermak, has prepared a roadmap for individual sanctions.

"We must clearly assess such an 'informational and emotional component' of terror: Russian army is losing and retreating on the battlefield, and therefore the results of terror against our civilian population and infrastructure are presented in Russian propaganda as a substitute for military victories," Zelensky said.

According to him, "also various Russian news people and celebrities are involved in justifying the criminal attempt to annex our territory and mobilize for war against us, against Ukraine. Absolutely all such persons have to receive a full package of individual sanctions so that they can do nothing in the world at all. We are working on it," the president said.