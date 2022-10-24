Facts

10:57 24.10.2022

Zelensky: Russian propagandists must receive full package of individual sanctions

1 min read
Zelensky: Russian propagandists must receive full package of individual sanctions

Russian propagandists must receive a full package of individual sanctions so that they can do nothing at all in the world, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Saturday, October 22.

He said the international working group on sanctions against Russia, headed by Michael McFaul and Andriy Yermak, has prepared a roadmap for individual sanctions.

"We must clearly assess such an 'informational and emotional component' of terror: Russian army is losing and retreating on the battlefield, and therefore the results of terror against our civilian population and infrastructure are presented in Russian propaganda as a substitute for military victories," Zelensky said.

According to him, "also various Russian news people and celebrities are involved in justifying the criminal attempt to annex our territory and mobilize for war against us, against Ukraine. Absolutely all such persons have to receive a full package of individual sanctions so that they can do nothing in the world at all. We are working on it," the president said.

Tags: #zelensky #propagandists

MORE ABOUT

09:32 24.10.2022
Some 20 cruise missiles, over 10 Iranian drones 'Shahed' shot down in Ukraine in first half of day on Oct 20 – Zelensky

Some 20 cruise missiles, over 10 Iranian drones 'Shahed' shot down in Ukraine in first half of day on Oct 20 – Zelensky

16:20 22.10.2022
Zelensky after another enemy attack: World can and must stop this terror

Zelensky after another enemy attack: World can and must stop this terror

17:01 21.10.2022
Zelensky introduces sanctions against 256 Russian businessmen, their family members, incl. Abramovich

Zelensky introduces sanctions against 256 Russian businessmen, their family members, incl. Abramovich

15:44 21.10.2022
Zelensky, EBRD President discuss possibility of additional lending to Ukrainian energy sector

Zelensky, EBRD President discuss possibility of additional lending to Ukrainian energy sector

15:21 21.10.2022
Zelensky meets with U.S. congressmen, calls to provide Ukraine with necessary number of air defense systems

Zelensky meets with U.S. congressmen, calls to provide Ukraine with necessary number of air defense systems

15:10 21.10.2022
Russia provokes new wave of migration of Ukrainians to EU countries – Zelensky at European Council summit

Russia provokes new wave of migration of Ukrainians to EU countries – Zelensky at European Council summit

10:45 21.10.2022
Zelensky calls on EU to more quickly issue EUR 6 bln in macro-financial assistance

Zelensky calls on EU to more quickly issue EUR 6 bln in macro-financial assistance

10:36 20.10.2022
Steinmeier, Zelensky to have phone conversation today

Steinmeier, Zelensky to have phone conversation today

09:30 20.10.2022
Zelensky to take part in EU summit on Thurs

Zelensky to take part in EU summit on Thurs

12:52 19.10.2022
Zelensky authorizes Justice Ministry in intl disputes on recovery of compensation from Russia

Zelensky authorizes Justice Ministry in intl disputes on recovery of compensation from Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

SBU detains Motor Sich president Bohuslayev, suspected of traitorous cooperation with Russia

Some 20 cruise missiles, over 10 Iranian drones 'Shahed' shot down in Ukraine in first half of day on Oct 20 – Zelensky

Kyiv invites UN, IAEA to visit Ukraine in response to Russia's nuclear blackmail – Reznikov

Six killed, five more wounded in enemy shelling in Donetsk region – local authorities

Zelensky after another enemy attack: World can and must stop this terror

LATEST

FreeDom TV project makes it possible to broadcast messages necessary for Ukraine to Russian-speaking audience abroad – MP Kravchuk

SBU detains Motor Sich president Bohuslayev, suspected of traitorous cooperation with Russia

Kuleba, Blinken discuss Russia's 'dirty bomb' statement

UAE announces $100 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Kyiv invites UN, IAEA to visit Ukraine in response to Russia's nuclear blackmail – Reznikov

Six killed, five more wounded in enemy shelling in Donetsk region – local authorities

By striking Ukrainian critical infrastructure, Kremlin wants to provoke new refugees flee to Europe – Podoliak

Rada offered to recognize Belarus temporarily occupied by Russia

Invaders lose about 320 soldiers, six tanks and five artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Ten drones shot down in Mykolaiv region over night – AFU Air Forces

AD
AD
AD
AD