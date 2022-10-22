Invaders lose about 320 soldiers, six tanks and five artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 320 people of military personnel, and since the beginning of the full–scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 67,070 people, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to October 22 approximately amounted to: about 67,070 people of military personnel (plus 320) people, 2,579 tanks (plus six) units, 5,266 armored combat vehicles (plus eight) units, 1,653 artillery systems (plus five) units, 373 MLRS (plus one) units, 189 air defense equipment, 270 aircraft (plus one) units, 243 helicopters, 1,341 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus 16), 329 cruise missiles, 16 ships /boats, 4,021 automotive equipment and tankers (plus 15) units, and 148 units of special equipment," the Facebook post says.

The data is being updated.