Facts

11:12 21.10.2022

Number of children killed amid Russian agression increased to 429, some 817 injured – PGO

Number of children killed amid Russian agression increased to 429, some 817 injured – PGO

As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, 428 children were killed, more than 815 were injured, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) reports.

"As of the morning of October 21, 2022, more than 1,246 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 429 children were killed and more than 817 received injuries of varying severity," the message published on the Telegram channel says.

These figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in the places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Children were most affected in Donetsk region – 417, Kharkiv – 259, Kyiv – 116, Mykolaiv – 77, Zaporizhia – 69, Chernihiv – 68, Luhansk – 64, Kherson – 57, and Dnipropetrovsk – 31.

It became known that a 5-year-old boy died as a result of enemy shelling in the village of Lypky, Kharkiv region, on March 15.

Due to the bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 2,663 educational institutions were damaged. Some 326 of them were completely destroyed.

