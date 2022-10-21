Enemy attacks Zaporizhia with S300 missiles, there are three wounded – region’s head

The enemy attacked Zaporizhia with S-300 missiles, there are three wounded, also as a result of the attack there was a fire and the wall of a high-rise building was destroyed, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh.

"The enemy attacked the city with S300 missiles. Residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were destroyed. According to preliminary information, there are no fatalities. There are three wounded. The data is being clarified," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

In a residential multi-storey building, as a result of the attack, the gas system was damaged, a fire occurred, and a wall was destroyed. Specialized services are already working on the spot.

"The occupier also got into a school in one of the districts of Zaporizhia. The roof of the educational institution is damaged and the windows are broken. There were also hits to infrastructure facilities and open areas," the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

He recalled that there may be parts of ammunition on the territory of the city, they are unsafe.