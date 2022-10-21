Facts

10:46 21.10.2022

Invaders lose about 100 military, six tanks in Ukraine, 14 drones shot down in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 100 people of military personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Friday morning, October 21, amounted to about 66,750 people, according to the Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian Federation has lost six tanks and three armored combat vehicles in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full–scale invasion, 2,573 and 5,258 units, respectively.

During the day, two artillery systems of the occupiers and one unit of automotive equipment were destroyed in Ukraine. Fourteen unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational and tactical level of the enemy were shot down.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost 1,648 artillery systems, 372 multiple rocket launchers, 189 air defense systems, 4,006 vehicles and tankers, 147 units of special equipment and 16 vessels in Ukraine. Some 269 planes and 243 helicopters were destroyed, 1,325 drones and 329 cruise missiles were shot down.

The General Staff stressed that the data is being clarified.

