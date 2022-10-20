Facts

19:02 20.10.2022

Zelensky counts on creation of intl compensation mechanism for Ukraine for Russia's aggression

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is counting on the creation of an international mechanism to compensate for Ukraine's losses from aggression.

"We are working on an international mechanism so that a UN resolution on a compensation mechanism is adopted," he said at a briefing on Thursday after talks with Swiss President Ignazio Cassis.

According to him, "many countries are already ready to do it." "Hopefully, by the end of the year we will see a real mechanism," the president said.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine had already frozen the assets of many Russian citizens.

"We will definitely receive [compensation] in our budget. As for other countries – we are grateful that they have frozen accounts, even accounts of legal entities," he said.

According to the President, this issue will be considered on October 25 at a conference in Berlin.

