Mechanism to compensate business loans for war-destroyed assets may work, but later – Hetmantsev

The mechanism for compensating loans for businesses on assets destroyed or damaged by the war, similar to the proposed bills to write off such loans to individuals, can work, but such a decision will take time, Head of the parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev has said.

"It is a difficult issue. I would really like to do it, but the situation for business is different. In practice, it has many options," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

The parliamentarian allows such a mechanism for business, but it is too complicated for prompt implementation.

"If the company's equipment is destroyed, and not the office is destroyed? Or vice versa. Or if the head office is destroyed, but the branch in Lviv operates and works better than before the war? Such a palette of options that it is impossible to make a simple decision, what about housing. It needs preparation," Hetmantsev said.

"I would like to talk about compensation, and probably there will be. But the mechanism is too complicated to be implemented quickly," he said.