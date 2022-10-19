Leleka medical center extends international JCI accreditation for 2023

Leleka multidisciplinary medical center has extended the international accreditation of Joint Commission International (JCI) for 2023.

The medical center told Interfax-Ukraine that Leleka is the first and only clinic in Ukraine accredited by JCI. The basis for the extension was the current agreement between the company and the Joint Commission International, which deals with the accreditation of medical clinics.

"The Joint Commission International has extended the validity of the Leleka medical center certificate, which confirms the center's compliance with international qualification standards for providing medical care to patients and organizational management in healthcare," the medical center reported.

The medical center said that the clinic minimizes risks in both medical and non-medical processes, and also controls the use of modern treatment protocols.

As reported, in 2019 Leleka medical center was the first in Ukraine to receive JCI accreditation, one of the most prestigious global quality standards for medical institutions. The standard is based on the U.S. system of medical accreditation of medical institutions, based on the management of patient outcomes.

The international branch of JCI accredits hospitals in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and South America, and now in Ukraine. JCI updates its accreditation standards annually, expanding on patient safety goals.

The Leleka multifunctional medical center is one of the leading Ukrainian clinics in the field of obstetrics, gynecology, and general surgery. The medical center practices medical protocols approved in Ukraine, the United States and Western Europe.

The clinic provides medical care to patients from 32 countries. The Leleka Center for Modern Surgery works in the field of operative and gynecology, mammology, vascular surgery (phlebology), proctological and urological operations, endocrine surgery, plastic, abdominal, bariatric, outpatient surgery and endoscopy.