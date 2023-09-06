Leleka Medical Center performs unique surgery on pregnant woman with rare pathology

Doctors of the Leleka multidisciplinary medical center (Kyiv) performed a unique surgery on a pregnant woman with a rare pathology - placenta ingrowth, which carries extremely high risks for the life and health of mother and child.

As the clinic told Interfax-Ukraine, the surgery was performed on a patient who was pregnant for the third time, but the pregnancy proceeded with complications, and even in the early stages the woman was diagnosed with placenta accreta spectrum.

"After the pathology was revealed, the doctors the couple approached assured that the patient would not be able to bear and give birth to a child. Moreover, even if this succeeds, the uterus will have to be removed. She was also warned about the risks of life. And they were unanimously sent to terminate the pregnancy. This is a very rare pathology," Leleka says.

At the same time, after numerous consultations in various clinics, the patient turned to Leleka, where they took up this difficult case, the main risk of which is a large blood loss.

"This is not an ordinary caesarean section. This manipulation requires a multidisciplinary approach, several specialists from different fields should work with the woman in labor, using the latest technologies and modern equipment. That is why a team of three teams of surgeons was involved - obstetrician-gynecologists, urologists and vascular surgeons, who worked according to a clear algorithm. As a result, a complex organ-preserving operation was performed: a corporal caesarean section with excision of the placenta and metroplasty," the clinic said.

The team of doctors used blood-saving technologies, in particular, an aortic balloon and a modern Cell saver device (autohemotransfusion system), which made it possible to minimize blood loss and reduce the use of donor blood.

"The doctors managed to carry out a successful operation. After all, the woman in labor managed to save the uterus and, if desired, she can become a mother for the fourth time," the clinic said.

At present, the patient and her newborn daughter are already at home, both are healthy and feel good.

The Leleka multifunctional medical center is one of the leading Ukrainian clinics in the field of obstetrics, gynecology, and general surgery. The medical center practices medical protocols approved in Ukraine, the USA and Western Europe. In the center of modern surgery, Leleka works in the direction of operative gynecology, mammology, vascular surgery (phlebology), proctological and urological operations, endocrine surgery, plastic, abdominal, bariatric, outpatient surgery and endoscopy.

In 2019, Leleka was the first in Ukraine to receive JCI accreditation, one of the most prestigious global quality standards for medical institutions. The standard is based on the American system of medical accreditation of medical institutions, based on the management of patient outcomes.