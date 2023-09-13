Demand for medical care services in pregnancy, regular medical check-ups in Ukraine growing, but many neglected cases – expert

In Ukraine, demand for medical care services in pregnancy and regular medical check-ups is growing, but there are many neglected cases, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Leleka multifunctional medical center Valery Zukin has said.

"By the beginning of September, we can talk about a stable demand for childbirth, care in pregnancy and other urgent health cases, the solution of which cannot be planned in advance or postponed. At the same time, the demand for regular medical check-ups is growing. This is especially observed among women – they are more likely to go to medical institutions for medical examinations than men," he told Interfax-Ukraine, commenting on the dynamics of demand for medical services in Ukraine.

Zukin also said that "the number of deferred medical cases is increasing – these are situations that do not require immediate attention and can be revisited over time, but they should not be completely neglected."

At the same time, according to Zukin, there is a growing trend in surgical interventions for gynecological issues, hernias, gallbladder removal, fibroadenoma removal in breast tissues, various phlebological procedures, and surgeries.

However, Zukin said that "with the onset of the full-scale war, Ukrainians have started paying less attention to their health."

"As a result, medical specialists are noting an increase in advanced cases. Therefore, I want to emphasize that it's important to understand that delaying the treatment of certain conditions is not advisable," he said.

Zukin also noted an increase in demand for so-called "non-medical" and "aesthetic services."

"In our clinic, even before the full-scale invasion, such services accounted for a relatively small percentage of the overall service offerings of the medical center. However, now various celebratory services upon discharge from the maternity ward have become quite popular, including photo and video sessions, festive receptions, and more. Additionally, services related to aesthetic gynecology and pregnancy massages have gained significant popularity," he said.

Furthermore, the expert pointed out a "growing issue in Ukraine, which is the unsatisfactory state of child vaccination."

"At a time when parents are willing to pay for their children's vaccinations independently, certain bureaucratic issues prevent suppliers from importing a sufficient quantity of the required vaccines from abroad," he added.

As reported, the number of medical services provided to Ukrainians in 2023 as part of the medical guarantee program has increased both compared to last year and the pre-war period. As of June, the number of patients who received medical care under each of the medical guarantee program packages in 2021 was 3.06 million patients, in 2022 it was 3.55 million, and in 2023 – 4.22 million.

At the same time, in January-July 2023, 101,101 patients received medical care during childbirth in 2023, in 2022 there were 109,403 patients, and in 2021 – 141,144 patients.

Leleka multifunctional medical center is a leading Ukrainian clinic in the field of obstetrics, gynecology, and general surgery. The medical center practices medical protocols approved in Ukraine, the United States and Western Europe. The Leleka Center for Modern Surgery provides surgical gynecology, mammology, vascular surgery (phlebology), proctology and urology, endocrine surgery, plastic, abdominal, bariatric, outpatient surgery, and endoscopy.

In 2019, Leleka was the first in Ukraine to receive JCI accreditation, one of the most prestigious global quality standards for medical institutions. The standard is based on the American system of medical accreditation of medical institutions, based on the management of patient treatment outcomes.

The JCI International Division accredits hospitals in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and South America, and now in Ukraine. JCI annually updates its accreditation standards to expand its patient safety goals.