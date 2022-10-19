As result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, 428 children killed, 815 wounded – PGO

As a result of the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, some 428 children were killed, more than 815 were wounded, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) of Ukraine has said.

As of the morning of October 19, 2022, more than 1,243 children were affected in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, some 428 children killed and more than 815 were wounded of varying severity. Children suffered the most in Donetsk region, namely 415, while 258 children in Kharkiv; some 116 in Kyiv; some 77 in Mykolaiv; some 69 in Zaporizhia; some 68 in Chernihiv; some 64 in Luhansk; some 57 in Kherson and some 31 in Dnipropetrovsk," the PGO said in Telegram channel.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

During the recording of crimes committed on the territory of Donetsk region, the body of three children aged two, nine and 14 with signs of shrapnel and mine-explosive wounds was found at the site of a spontaneous burial in the town of Lyman.

As a result of the bombing and shelling by Russian armed forces, some 2,663 educational institutions were damaged, and 326 of them were completely destroyed.