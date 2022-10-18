Facts

18:27 18.10.2022

Yermak: We did not see ICRC's willingness to do its best to protect Ukrainian POWs

2 min read
Yermak: We did not see ICRC's willingness to do its best to protect Ukrainian POWs

The Ukrainian authorities did not see the willingness of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to do its best to protect the Ukrainian prisoners of war (POW) captivated by the Russian invaders, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said following the visit of a Ukrainian delegation to the contact line in Zaporizhia region.

Representatives of the ICRC did not join the delegation during the trip.

All organizations related to monitoring of compliance with the norms and requirements of international humanitarian law should at least show a clear position and determination regarding the "astonishing scale" of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocidal atrocities committed by the Russian occupation forces against Ukrainian POWs.

"Ukraine expects and demands from the International Committee of the Red Cross due decisiveness in gaining access to the Ukrainian captives in Olenivka. After all, it is for such tasks that the organization was set up," the press service of the President's Office quoted Yermak as saying on Tuesday.

He also said that Kyiv is aware of the fact that the main obstacle to the ICRC mission's arrival at detention facility in Olenivka, where Ukrainian POWs are kept, is primarily the destructive and cynical position of Russia.

"At the same time, unfortunately, we do not see that the ICRC is working to protect our prisoners. Ukrainian society does not see this. They do not see their native defenders," Yermak said.

He also noted that the Ukrainian side has every reason to expect decisive proactive actions by the ICRC to implement its humanitarian mandate, as well as a clear public position and communication of all its actions aimed at overcoming the most acute humanitarian challenge in Europe.

"The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine also called for active steps other international organizations and humanitarian actors, whose direct human rights mandate should not allow them to stand aside and passively watch as Russia continues to commit the most brutal crimes of our time," the press service said.

Tags: #icrc #yermak

MORE ABOUT

17:04 15.10.2022
Yermak discusses with new ICRC President issue of getting access to Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka

Yermak discusses with new ICRC President issue of getting access to Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka

17:20 14.10.2022
ICRC after Zelensky's criticism asks for immediate access to prisoners of war in Olenivka

ICRC after Zelensky's criticism asks for immediate access to prisoners of war in Olenivka

17:32 10.10.2022
Ukrainian Red Cross Society, ICRC deny information about termination of work of Red Cross in Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, ICRC deny information about termination of work of Red Cross in Ukraine

16:19 10.10.2022
ICRC suspends work in Ukraine for security reasons – media

ICRC suspends work in Ukraine for security reasons – media

10:24 03.10.2022
Yermak meets with chief adviser to Turkish President, national security adviser to U.S. President in trilateral format

Yermak meets with chief adviser to Turkish President, national security adviser to U.S. President in trilateral format

09:39 16.09.2022
Yermak, Zaluzhny discuss with Sullivan, General Milley needs of AFU to continue de-occupation

Yermak, Zaluzhny discuss with Sullivan, General Milley needs of AFU to continue de-occupation

16:34 13.09.2022
Zelensky presented with recommendations on Ukraine's security guarantees prepared by Yermak-Rasmussen group

Zelensky presented with recommendations on Ukraine's security guarantees prepared by Yermak-Rasmussen group

17:00 12.09.2022
Yermak discusses support for Ukraine with reps of the Raoul Wallenberg Center for Human Rights

Yermak discusses support for Ukraine with reps of the Raoul Wallenberg Center for Human Rights

12:22 09.09.2022
Yermak-McFaul Group discusses need to impose sanctions against Russia on nuclear energy, refusal to import uranium from Russia

Yermak-McFaul Group discusses need to impose sanctions against Russia on nuclear energy, refusal to import uranium from Russia

12:43 02.09.2022
ICRC Director General reports on risks of reducing volume of financial assistance to Ukraine in case of footdragging of war

ICRC Director General reports on risks of reducing volume of financial assistance to Ukraine in case of footdragging of war

AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba submits proposal to President of Ukraine on severing diplomatic relations with Iran

Three people killed as result of morning strike on energy infrastructure of Kyiv – Klitschko

Ukraine to receive even more macro-financial aid from EU by year end – von der Leyen

Estonian parliament declares Russia terrorist regime

As result of enemy attack on energy infrastructure of Kyiv on Tues, two people killed, one injured - prosecutor's office

LATEST

Approximately 45 Ukrainian rescuers die, more than hundred injured since start of Russian invasion – press officer of Emergency Service

Kuleba submits proposal to President of Ukraine on severing diplomatic relations with Iran

Three people killed as result of morning strike on energy infrastructure of Kyiv – Klitschko

Verkhovna Rada to adopt bill on setting up fund to cope with Russian aggression aftermath – Arakhamia

Management of State Enterprise Antonov took no measures to save An-225 Mriya aircraft – SBU on details of investigation

Arakhamia: Mobilization in Russia shouldn't be underestimated

Zelensky thanks European Commission for allocating EUR 2 bln of macro-financial support to Ukraine

Ukraine had 72 scenarios to prepare for heating season – MP Arakhamia

Ukraine to receive even more macro-financial aid from EU by year end – von der Leyen

Estonian parliament declares Russia terrorist regime

AD
AD
AD
AD