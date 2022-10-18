Yermak: We did not see ICRC's willingness to do its best to protect Ukrainian POWs

The Ukrainian authorities did not see the willingness of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to do its best to protect the Ukrainian prisoners of war (POW) captivated by the Russian invaders, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said following the visit of a Ukrainian delegation to the contact line in Zaporizhia region.

Representatives of the ICRC did not join the delegation during the trip.

All organizations related to monitoring of compliance with the norms and requirements of international humanitarian law should at least show a clear position and determination regarding the "astonishing scale" of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocidal atrocities committed by the Russian occupation forces against Ukrainian POWs.

"Ukraine expects and demands from the International Committee of the Red Cross due decisiveness in gaining access to the Ukrainian captives in Olenivka. After all, it is for such tasks that the organization was set up," the press service of the President's Office quoted Yermak as saying on Tuesday.

He also said that Kyiv is aware of the fact that the main obstacle to the ICRC mission's arrival at detention facility in Olenivka, where Ukrainian POWs are kept, is primarily the destructive and cynical position of Russia.

"At the same time, unfortunately, we do not see that the ICRC is working to protect our prisoners. Ukrainian society does not see this. They do not see their native defenders," Yermak said.

He also noted that the Ukrainian side has every reason to expect decisive proactive actions by the ICRC to implement its humanitarian mandate, as well as a clear public position and communication of all its actions aimed at overcoming the most acute humanitarian challenge in Europe.

"The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine also called for active steps other international organizations and humanitarian actors, whose direct human rights mandate should not allow them to stand aside and passively watch as Russia continues to commit the most brutal crimes of our time," the press service said.