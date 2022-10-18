Kostin meets with Metsola, thanks for EU practical aid in investigation of war crimes

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin met with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola during an official visit to Strasbourg, thanked for practical assistance in investigating war crimes and discussed the creation of an international compensation mechanism, the Prosecutor General's Office reports.

"The Russian crimes do not have a statute of limitations. The criminals will be punished. And I am grateful for the EU practical assistance to the Prosecutor General's Office in ensuring the investigation of war crimes, the number of which is growing daily. The victory of justice is our common goal," Kostin said.

"Metsola noted that the European Parliament supports all efforts to bring war criminals to justice. During the meeting, they also discussed the creation of an international compensation mechanism, which will be a common response to the victims' request for justice," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a report.

In addition, according to the report, the Prosecutor General assured that the reforms in the prosecutor's office will be continued and an institution will be created that protects the rule of law, guaranteeing fair, impartial and effective justice. "Ukraine will make every effort to implement the recommendations and conclusions adopted regarding granting the country the candidate status for EU membership," the message says.