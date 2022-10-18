Facts

09:18 18.10.2022

Victory over Russian terror to make Russia think about peace – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky again called for air and missile defense systems to be provided to Ukraine amid a morning attack on Kyiv by Iranian kamikaze drones.

"Throughout the day, the clearing of rubble continues in those places where the Russian terrorists managed to hit today. In Kyiv, they killed a young family, targeting an apartment building with an Iranian Shahed. A guy and a 6 months pregnant girl... Vladimir Putin can mark another 'achievement' – he killed another pregnant woman," he said in a video message on Monday.

"When we talk about Ukraine's need for air and missile defense, we are talking about real lives that are being taken by terrorists. We manage to shoot down some of the missiles and drones. In just 12 hours from 9 p.m. Sunday, 37 Iranian Shaheds and several cruise missiles were destroyed," he said.

"But in order to guarantee the protection of our skies and to reduce the capabilities of Russian terrorists to zero, we need significantly more modern air defense systems and a greater missile provision for such systems. And this is not only Ukrainian interest. The fewer terrorist opportunities Russia has, the sooner this war will end," Zelensky said.

"Russia stands no chance on the battlefield. And it tries to cover up its military defeats with terror. Why does it need terror? To put pressure on us, on Europe, on the whole world," he said.

"Terrorists must be neutralized. This rule applies equally effectively everywhere, and it will affect Russian terror in the same way. When Russian terror capabilities are neutralized by the joint efforts with our partners, Russia will have no choice but to think about peace," the president said.

