Some 80% of Ukrainians believe in Ukraine's victory, relative majority see victory as restoring borders to Jan 2014 – survey

Some 80% of respondents believe in Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia, while 12% do not.

These are the findings of a survey conducted by the Razumkov Center's sociological service from June 6 to 12, 2024.

According to the results of the study, presented at the press center of Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday, among those who believe in Ukraine's victory, 65% are residents of the eastern, 79% of the southern, and 84% of the western and central regions of the country. At the same time, among those who do not believe in victory, 9% live in the central region and up to 18% in the eastern part of the country.

Additionally, compared to January 2024, there are somewhat more Ukrainians who believe that victory will come by the end of this year (from 20% to 24%).

According to the survey, 38% of respondents believe that victory will come in one to two years, 15% think it will take three to five years, 5% believe it will take more than five years, and 1% responded that victory is "unlikely in my lifetime."

A relative majority (42%) among those who believe in victory consider it to be the expulsion of Russian troops from all of Ukraine's territory and the restoration of borders as of January 2014. Additionally, 17.5% will consider victory to be the destruction of the Russian army and the instigation of an uprising or disintegration within Russia.

Another 14% of Ukrainians will consider victory to be the restoration of the status quo as of February 23, 2022, 8% the expulsion of Russian troops from all of Ukraine's territory except occupied Crimea, and 8% the end of the war even if the enemy army remains in territories captured as a result of the full-scale invasion after February 24, 2022.

The survey was conducted by the Razumkov Center from June 6 to 12, 2024, as part of the Enhance Non-Governmental Actors and Grassroots Engagement (ENGAGE) activity funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The survey is carried out by Pact in Ukraine.

The survey was conducted using the face-to-face method in 22 regions of Ukraine, as well as in Kyiv, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson regions – only in those territories controlled by the government of Ukraine. Some 2,016 respondents aged 18 years and over were surveyed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. Additional systematic sampling deviations may be due to the consequences of Russian aggression, in particular, the forced evacuation of citizens.