19:02 13.10.2022

Russian invaders make 15 air strikes, mount 22 MLRS shelling attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours

The Russian occupation forces launched one missile attack, made 15 air strikes, and mounted 22 shelling attacks using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) against Ukraine in the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said in its updated on Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine as of 18 p.m. on Thursday.

"The enemy continues to attack the critical infrastructure and civilian objects in Ukraine. Facilities and civilians in Nalyvaikivka in Kyiv region, Mykolaiv and Nikopol came under fire. The enemy used cruise, aircraft, surface-to-air missiles and Iranian-made drones for the attacks," it said.

"The threat of missile and air strikes from the air space and the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains," the General Staff said.

